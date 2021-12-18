One community in Kentucky rallies to help one another after devastation from deadly tornadoes

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11347697" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Henry, an 8-year-old Boston terrier, has been credited for alerting owners when their 9-month-old baby began turning blue.

BOWLING GREEN, Kentucky (WABC) -- One Kentucky community that was devastated by last week's deadly tornadoes rallies together for the holidays.Bowling Green Strong is the name of an initiative started in Bowling Green, Kentucky to help community members that have lost so much.The group is handing out toys, clothing and food to those who need it this holiday season."There are so many people out there in our community that are hurting right now," said one resident. "But I've been inspire by seeing our students and our community just come together."Three of the 17 people who died during the tornadoes were Warren county school students.The community is doing its best to work through the trauma and grief together."We're just out here helping the community and trying our best to get everything they need," said one student volunteer.Local organizations and businesses have raised over $500,000 for a relief fund.----------