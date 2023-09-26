Bronx native, actress Kerry Washington hands out new memoir on F train

Actress Kerry Washington returned to New York City to hand out free copies of her latest memoir to 'F' train riders.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Actress Kerry Washington returned to her roots in New York City to promote her newly-released memoir.

Washington posted this video on her Instagram, showing her passing out her book to riders on the "F" train.

The memoir is titled "Thinker than Water" and documents Washington's journey of learning about her ancestry.

Washington's world turned "upside down" when she found out her dad, Earl Washington, was not her biological dad.

Her parents informed of this in 2018 as she was preparing to appear on PBS's "Finding Your Roots," a show that featured celebrities learning about their family history through DNA testing.

Instead of Washington finding out on TV, they talked to her in private and discussed with her that they turned to an anonymous donor to help them conceive after facing challenges with fertility.

"Taking this deep dive into our family history made me put myself in their shoes and think about the things that they've had to navigate and what they've been through and what they've sacrificed. And it really made me feel closer to them," Washington said.

"Thicker than Water" ties together all aspects from Washington's public life to her personal trials and tribulations.

Washington had a recent interview with GMA's Robin Roberts to talk about the book.

The interview is now streaming on Hulu.

CNNWire contributed to this report.