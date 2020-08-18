GoFundMe started for NYC pizza worker shot at Grand Central

WEST VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A New York City pizza restaurant has started an online fundraiser after one of their employees was shot waiting for a subway train at Grand Central.The owner of Keste Pizza in the West Village, Roberto Caporuscio, says 40-year-old David Altamirano of Queens, has worked there for 10 years.He says Altamirano was on his way to work on Saturday, when he was shot while waiting for a subway train at Grand Central Station.Tearance Crumpty, 26, was arrested the day after the shooting and is charged with attempted murder.Caporuscio says the husband and father of two, is always in great spirits and is known for his tremendous heart."So Saturday morning at 10:30 I get a call from David, and David tells me 'Roberto, I've been shot at Grand Central but please, call somebody to work for me. I can't come to work,'" Caporuscio said.He says Altamirano called him from inside the ambulance. But he says he's not surprised because Altamirano has always been professional."That's the kind of person he is. Just yesterday we spoke on FaceTime and he tells me, 'I'm ready, I'm ready to come back to work,'" Caporuscior said. "In three weeks he'll come back to work. He's that kind of person. Dedicated to his family."He says many customers and friends called asking about Altamirano, wanting to donate to the GoFundMe.Caporuscio says they made the GoFundMe in order to help him and his family.Altamirano is hospitalized and in stable condition.----------