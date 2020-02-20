Food & Drink

KFC unveils new fried chicken and donuts sandwich

Chicken and waffles are so yesterday.

KFC is introducing what they hope will be a new trend - chicken and donuts.

You can order the items as a sandwich with a fried chicken filet between two warm, glazed donuts or as a basket with your choice of tenders or bone-in chicken and a donut or two on the side.

Chicken and donuts sandwiches and baskets release nationwide on Monday - but you don't have much time!

They'll only be available through March 16th.

Just last week, the fast food chain announced they are selling KFC Crocs Bucket Clogs, a limited edition shoe designed to look (and smell!) like the classic KFC bucket of chicken.

The Crocs will be available this spring. A pair will set you back $59.99.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkfoodfast food restaurantkfcchickendonuts
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY issues advisory for mysterious, possibly COVID-related illness in kids
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
NYC doctor separated from baby son to fight COVID-19
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
AccuWeather: Thursday is best bet of the week
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Show More
NYC, Hoboken expand 'Open Streets' to increase social distancing
Investigation underway after confrontation with NJ police officers
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Most NY coronavirus patients are retired or unemployed, survey finds
More TOP STORIES News