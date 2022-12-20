NJ girl needs life-saving kidney transplant, family sets up registration website "Kidney 4 Bella"

A family in New Jersey is hoping for a miracle to save their daughter's life this holiday season. Toni Yates has the story.

NORTH BERGEN, New Jersey (WABC) -- A family in New Jersey is hoping for a miracle to save their daughter's life this holiday season.

Bella Prado was born with triple x-syndrome and has faced a life long battle with chronic kidney failure.

"Sometimes I become sick and my leg starts hurting very bad I can't walk," Prado said.

Now doctors say Bella needs new kidney and are searching for a living donor.

She's on the national registery with thousands ahead of her on the list, so the family has taken matters into their own hands.

They created a website and launched an instagram called Kidney 4 Bella where people can register to see if they'd be a match.

"That would be the best thing someone could ever do," step mother Carolyn Prado said. "I pray to god please help us."

Now this holiday season Bella only has one wish.

"To live longer and be healthy," Bella said.

