scholarship

Vaccinated 5- to 11-year-olds in New York eligible for full scholarship to SUNY or CUNY schools

By Katherine Lavacca
EMBED <>More Videos

Vaccinated kids in NY eligible for full scholarship to SUNY or CUNY

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Tuesday that 50 vaccinated 5- to 11-year-olds in New York will be eligible for full scholarships to any SUNY or CUNY school.

The "Vaccinate, Educate, Graduate" scholarship is a five-week-long statewide outreach program incentivizing parents to vaccinate their children.

"Finally, the COVID-19 vaccine is here for young New Yorkers age 5 through 11," Governor Hochul said. "Our critical work to make the vaccine accessible and available to all eligible children and their families is underway - and we will creatively support and celebrate those who get vaccinated. The 'Vaccinate, Educate, Graduate' program is an extraordinary opportunity for children to win free tuition to a SUNY or CUNY college or university, and I urge parents and guardians to help their children get vaccinated and enter into this once-in-a-lifetime program."

Parents or legal guardians of children who have received at least one dose can enter their child to win one of 50 four-year, full-ride scholarships.

These scholarships can be used at any two or four year New York State public college or university and will cover cost of tuition, fees, room-and-board and other expenses.

The program runs through December 19 and will consist of multiple statewide drawings.

Ten winners will be announced every week starting November 24.

Parents interested in entering their child to win a scholarship can visit the scholarship information page to learn more.



READ MORE | NYC schools begin hosting pop-up COVID-19 vaccine sites
EMBED More News Videos

Jim Dolan has more on New York City's massive effort to get children from 5 to 11 years old vaccinated.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationnew yorknew york cityvaccinescunychildrenscholarshipcovid 19 vaccinecovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SCHOLARSHIP
Family of beloved NJ principal creates scholarship fund in his honor
Corbin Bleu announced as 2021 Jimmy Awards host
Juneteenth marked with celebrations across NYC, Tri-State
NYC marks Juneteenth with block party, unveils Economic Justice Plan
TOP STORIES
7 On Your Side Black Friday buying guide: Shop early
Holiday shoppers out in force seeking Black Friday deals
Photos released in fatal stabbing of 36 year old near Penn Station
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
AccuWeather: Feels much colder
Possible landlord-tenant dispute leads to fire, injuries in Brooklyn
Show More
6 firefighters hurt, 12 left homeless in NYC apartment fire
1 NYPD officer shot by suspect released, 2nd remains in hospital
Hundreds of FedEx packages found tossed into ravine, sheriff says
Cyber Monday deals: Strategies to shop and save big
Thanksgiving travel: What to know for the holiday weekend
More TOP STORIES News