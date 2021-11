Vaccinated 5- to 11-year-olds in New York eligible for full scholarship to SUNY or CUNY schools

EMBED >More News Videos Jim Dolan has more on New York City's massive effort to get children from 5 to 11 years old vaccinated.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Tuesday that 50 vaccinated 5- to 11-year-olds in New York will be eligible for full scholarships to any SUNY or CUNY school.The "Vaccinate, Educate, Graduate" scholarship is a five-week-long statewide outreach program incentivizing parents to vaccinate their children."Finally, the COVID-19 vaccine is here for young New Yorkers age 5 through 11," Governor Hochul said. "Our critical work to make the vaccine accessible and available to all eligible children and their families is underway - and we will creatively support and celebrate those who get vaccinated. The 'Vaccinate, Educate, Graduate' program is an extraordinary opportunity for children to win free tuition to a SUNY or CUNY college or university, and I urge parents and guardians to help their children get vaccinated and enter into this once-in-a-lifetime program."Parents or legal guardians of children who have received at least one dose can enter their child to win one of 50 four-year, full-ride scholarships.These scholarships can be used at any two or four year New York State public college or university and will cover cost of tuition, fees, room-and-board and other expenses.The program runs through December 19 and will consist of multiple statewide drawings.Ten winners will be announced every week starting November 24.Parents interested in entering their child to win a scholarship can visit the scholarship information page to learn more.----------