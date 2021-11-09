Vaccinated 5- to 11-year-olds in New York eligible for full scholarship to SUNY or CUNY schools

The "Vaccinate, Educate, Graduate" scholarship is a five-week-long statewide outreach program incentivizing parents to vaccinate their children.
"Finally, the COVID-19 vaccine is here for young New Yorkers age 5 through 11," Governor Hochul said. "Our critical work to make the vaccine accessible and available to all eligible children and their families is underway - and we will creatively support and celebrate those who get vaccinated. The 'Vaccinate, Educate, Graduate' program is an extraordinary opportunity for children to win free tuition to a SUNY or CUNY college or university, and I urge parents and guardians to help their children get vaccinated and enter into this once-in-a-lifetime program."
Parents or legal guardians of children who have received at least one dose can enter their child to win one of 50 four-year, full-ride scholarships.
These scholarships can be used at any two or four year New York State public college or university and will cover cost of tuition, fees, room-and-board and other expenses.
The program runs through December 19 and will consist of multiple statewide drawings.
Ten winners will be announced every week starting November 24.
Parents interested in entering their child to win a scholarship can visit the scholarship information page to learn more.
READ MORE | NYC schools begin hosting pop-up COVID-19 vaccine sites
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts Submit a News Tip