Search and rescue group believes they've found car, body of missing teen Kiely Rodni in CA lake

The body and car belonging to missing Truckee girl Kiely Rodni been found in Prosser Lake, according to rescue group Adventures with Purpose.

TRUCKEE, Calif. -- The body and car belonging to Kiely Rodni, the 16-year-old girl reported missing after attending party near a California campground, is believed to have been found Sunday, according to a search and rescue group.

Adventures With Purpose posted on Facebook that they found Rodni's car in Prosser Lake.

"Remains were found inside believed to be those of the missing 16-year-old teen, Kiely Rodni," they said in the post.

According to the Facebook post, the car was found 14 feet in the water, just a couple hundred yards from the campground where the teen was last seen on Aug. 6.

The Nevada County Sheriff's Department in the Truckee area of California confirmed to ABC News that its teams are now on scene with Adventures With Purpose. They know there is a vehicle under the water, however, the sheriff's team has not yet confirmed that it is Rodni's vehicle or that her body is inside.

Placer County has been leading the search for Rodni but the reservoir and lake area is over the border north of Truckee into Nevada County.

Adventures With Purpose is a dive team dedicated to helping families of missing loved ones.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.