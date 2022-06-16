17-year-old high school student killed, 4 others hurt in Long Island crash

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream

COMMACK, Long Island (WABC) -- A Long Island community is in mourning after a 17-year-old high school was killed and several classmates injured in a crash Wednesday.

Suffolk County police say four teenagers who all attended Kings Park High School were in 2008 Ford Mustang traveling north on Indian Head Road in Commack around 3:45 p.m. when the driver swerved to avoid another vehicle and lost control.

The Mustang struck a Jeep Wrangler traveling on the opposite side of the road.

A female passenger in the Mustang, 17-year-old Isabel Carella, from Smithtown, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Mustang, 17-year-old Dominic Crocitto, from Kings Parks, was transported to Stony Brook University with serious injuries, as were the two rear passengers, 16-year-old Joesph Gilbiino and 17 year-old Liam Freely.

The driver of the Jeep, 19-year-old Annalise Wilkes, of Commack, was also transported to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Kings Park schools superintendent Timothy Eagen sent a letter to the families informing them of the crash and offering support to students.

"The Kings Park High School has a Crisis Intervention Team made up of professionals trained to help with the needs of students, parents, and school personnel at difficult times such as this," he wrote. "Several of our district psychologists and additional mental health personnel will be available at KPHS tomorrow and throughout the rest of the week, for any student who may need or want help or any type of assistance surrounding this terrible incident. We will be utilizing the Counseling Center inside the building, as well as the area outside the building adjacent the grass soccer field for staging and support. We are here and ready to support each and every student in need."

ALSO READ | Experts urge swim lessons, water safety to prevent child drownings
EMBED More News Videos

As more local pools and parks are re-opening from pandemic shutdowns, the American Academy of Pediatrics is urging families to provide swim lessons.



----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
commacksuffolk countycar crashhigh schoolteen killedstudent dies
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Man dragged to his death after leg gets stuck in closing subway door
'Forever chemicals' present in drinking water could cause cancer
FIFA to announce World Cup venues; MetLife considered favorite
LIVE: Jan. 6 committee focuses on Trump pressure on Pence in hearing
Report: WWE investigates $3M hush deal by CEO Vince McMahon
2 teens in the hospital after hit and run in Connecticut
Driver dead after car slams into tractor trailer on Hamilton Bridge
Show More
Revlon files for bankruptcy protection amid heavy debt load
AccuWeather: Bookend showers
Funeral today for off-duty NYPD officer murdered inside apartment
Suspected monkeypox cases rise to 16 in NYC
Nearly 6,000 weapons seized from NYC schools this year
More TOP STORIES News