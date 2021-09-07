Driver arrested for DWI after 2-car crash critically injures girl in Brooklyn

The girl was one of four people in a car that collided with another vehicle at East 92nd Street and Kings Highway at around 1 a.m.
She sustained severe leg and head injuries and is in critical but stable condition at Kings County Hospital.
The 53-year-old driver of the other vehicle was taken into custody for driving with a suspended license and driving while intoxicated.
