Driver arrested for DWI after 2-car crash critically injures girl in Brooklyn

By Eyewitness News
9-year-old girl critical after crash, driver arrested for DWI

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A 9-year-old girl was critically injured in a crash in East Flatbush, Brooklyn early Friday.

The girl was one of four people in a car that collided with another vehicle at East 92nd Street and Kings Highway at around 1 a.m.



She sustained severe leg and head injuries and is in critical but stable condition at Kings County Hospital.

The 53-year-old driver of the other vehicle was taken into custody for driving with a suspended license and driving while intoxicated.

