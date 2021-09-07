Driver arrested for DWI after 2-car crash critically injures girl in Brooklyn

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11004297" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> CeFaan Kim spoke exclusively with the family of a boy and grandmother hurt in a hit and run.

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A 9-year-old girl was critically injured in a crash in East Flatbush, Brooklyn early Friday.The girl was one of four people in a car that collided with another vehicle at East 92nd Street and Kings Highway at around 1 a.m.She sustained severe leg and head injuries and is in critical but stable condition at Kings County Hospital.The 53-year-old driver of the other vehicle was taken into custody for driving with a suspended license and driving while intoxicated.----------