Family of 5 injured during boat explosion on Long Island

Great Neck Alert Fire Department says they responded to reports of a boat explosion at the Stepping Stone Marina in Kings Point around 4:20 p.m.
They say a family of five had been brought to the shore.
The family, including one child, two teenagers and two adults, all suffered injuries.
The child suffered broken bones while the others suffered minor burns.
All of the victims were taken to local hospitals.
The cause of the explosion is under investigation.
This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
