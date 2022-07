Family of 5 injured during boat explosion on Long Island

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

KINGS POINT, Long Island (WABC) -- A family of five were rushed to the hospital after a boat explosion on Long Island Friday, according to fire officials.Great Neck Alert Fire Department says they responded to reports of a boat explosion at the Stepping Stone Marina in Kings Point around 4:20 p.m.They say a family of five had been brought to the shore.The family, including one child, two teenagers and two adults, all suffered injuries.The child suffered broken bones while the others suffered minor burns.All of the victims were taken to local hospitals.The cause of the explosion is under investigation.----------Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.