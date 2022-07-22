Family of 5 injured during boat explosion on Long Island

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Family injured during boat explosion on Long Island

KINGS POINT, Long Island (WABC) -- A family of five were rushed to the hospital after a boat explosion on Long Island Friday, according to fire officials.

Great Neck Alert Fire Department says they responded to reports of a boat explosion at the Stepping Stone Marina in Kings Point around 4:20 p.m.

They say a family of five had been brought to the shore.

The family, including one child, two teenagers and two adults, all suffered injuries.

The child suffered broken bones while the others suffered minor burns.


All of the victims were taken to local hospitals.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
kings pointnassau countyexplosionboat accident
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Man stabbed to death in front of wife in unprovoked NYC attack
Steve Bannon found guilty in contempt of Congress trial
Scammers ask for Bitcoin payment for utility bills amid heat wave
Embattled WWE chairman Vince McMahon amid hush money investigation
LIVE | The Countdown
Six Flags Great Adventure delays opening due to power outage
Facebook gives users new way to see all their friends' posts
Show More
CASA NYC looks for more volunteers to help advocate for foster kids
Singer Shonka Dukureh, 44, dies one month after 'Elvis' movie debut
NYC correction officer charged in murder of teen with 'bead blaster'
Latina boxing matchmaker taking the sport by storm
Family speaks out after hero pizza guy saves 5 from house fire
More TOP STORIES News