Bronx ceremony marks anniversary of boy's window fall death, organ donation

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=5700887" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Naveen Dhaliwal has more from Soundview.

SOUNDVIEW, The Bronx (WABC) -- A ceremony was held in the Bronx Tuesday night to mark the one-year anniversary since a 7-year-old boy with Down syndrome died after accidentally falling out of a window.It was a tragedy that also gave life to five strangers.Community members shouted, "We love you Kingston!" as they released balloons outside the Bronx River Houses in Kingston Spencer's honor.His mother, Rossey Mancebo, says her pain is tempered by knowing he saved lives through organ donation."I don't make the rules," she said. "God makes them. I just live by them. And I just want to keep my son's legacy alive. That's our hope. And I want to encourage also how important it is for you to think about signing and registering to donate your organs."LiveOnNY presented Kingston's parents with a certificate and medal for their decision to donate his organs and give the gift of life.----------