Kittens swept away in nor'easter floodwaters looking for forever homes in New Jersey

Sadly their mother and one sibling were lost in the flood, but five surviving siblings were waterlogged and so hypothermic that doctors couldn't even get a temperature.
Staff at Veterinary Emergency Group warmed the kittens and they all rallied and are now warm and dry.
They are learning how to drink from a bottle, eat solid food and use a litterbox.
Now the five furry siblings are ready to find their forever homes.
The kittens are just three weeks old so they still need some time before they can go home with a new family, but it should be right after Thanksgiving.
If you are interested in adopting one of the kittens, apply online with Smitten by Kittens cat rescue at smittenbykittens.com.
