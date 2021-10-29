Pets & Animals

Kittens swept away in nor'easter floodwaters looking for forever homes in New Jersey

EMBED <>More Videos

Kittens swept away in nor'easter floodwaters looking for forever homes

CLIFTON, New Jersey -- A good Samaritan in New Jersey came to the rescue of a family of kittens swept away in the floodwaters from this week's nor'easter.

Sadly their mother and one sibling were lost in the flood, but five surviving siblings were waterlogged and so hypothermic that doctors couldn't even get a temperature.

Staff at Veterinary Emergency Group warmed the kittens and they all rallied and are now warm and dry.

They are learning how to drink from a bottle, eat solid food and use a litterbox.



Now the five furry siblings are ready to find their forever homes.

The kittens are just three weeks old so they still need some time before they can go home with a new family, but it should be right after Thanksgiving.

If you are interested in adopting one of the kittens, apply online with Smitten by Kittens cat rescue at smittenbykittens.com.

ALSO READ | Passenger on plane from JFK punches flight attendant, forces emergency landing
EMBED More News Videos

A flight from New York to California was forced to make an emergency landing after a passenger physically assaulted a flight attendant on Wednesday.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalscliftonnew jerseynor'eastercatspet rescuegood newspet adoption
TOP STORIES
7 On Your Side Black Friday buying guide: Shop early
Holiday shoppers out in force seeking Black Friday deals
Photos released in fatal stabbing of 36 year old near Penn Station
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
AccuWeather: Feels much colder
Possible landlord-tenant dispute leads to fire, injuries in Brooklyn
Show More
6 firefighters hurt, 12 left homeless in NYC apartment fire
1 NYPD officer shot by suspect released, 2nd remains in hospital
Hundreds of FedEx packages found tossed into ravine, sheriff says
Cyber Monday deals: Strategies to shop and save big
Thanksgiving travel: What to know for the holiday weekend
More TOP STORIES News