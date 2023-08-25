NYPD officers rescue 2 kittens from construction site

BAY RIDGE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- An unassuming construction barrier at Shore Road Park in Bay Ridge was the site of a paw-stively adorable animal rescue Thursday.

Two kittens were trapped in the barrier filled with trash. The construction barrier was filling with water amid the pouring rain in Brooklyn.

Unable to rescue the kittens themselves, Sean Casey Animal Rescue reached out to Emergency Service Unit officers for assistance.

The NYPD officers were able to safely remove the kittens from the barrier and deliver them to Sean Casey Animal Rescue.

One of the kittens had minor injuries on its paws but is expected to be OK.

Both of the kittens are being fostered until they are big enough to be adopted.

