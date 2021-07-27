Pets & Animals

Kitten saved from underside of car after highway rescue in New Jersey

PLAINSBORO TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WABC) -- A kitten who somehow found its way into the middle lane of a highway and then into the undercarriage of a car is now safe and sound.

A driver spotted the frightened kitten on Route 1 so she stopped to help.

The cat immediately ran and jumped into the undercarriage of the good Samaritan's car.

Officers with the Plainsboro Township Police Department and an animal control officer were able to rescue the kitten, who was not harmed.

