Kitten saved from underside of car after highway rescue in New Jersey

A driver spotted the frightened kitten on Route 1 so she stopped to help.
The cat immediately ran and jumped into the undercarriage of the good Samaritan's car.
Officers with the Plainsboro Township Police Department and an animal control officer were able to rescue the kitten, who was not harmed.
