Long Island doctor performs first knee surgery using AR technology

By Eyewitness News
BAY SHORE, Long Island (WABC) -- Futuristic technology is the next step in knee-replacement surgery.

Dr. Michael Nett performed South Shore University Hospital's first knee surgery using augmented reality.

Dr. Nett wore a headset that acts like a GPS device as he operated with a 3D printed knee.

The device allows orthopedic surgeons to follow operating plans projected onto the lens of a screen.

Dr. Nett explained how the headset works.

"Basically, an iPhone with a battery pack connected to our standard orthopedic helmet," Dr. Nett said.

Doctors say the technology made the procedure more precise and created a more accurate positioning of the knee implant.


