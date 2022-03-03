Long Island doctor performs first knee surgery using AR technology

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11593156" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> WSYX reporter Myles Harris was in the field in Columbus, Ohio, reporting Tuesday when his mom happened to drive by.

BAY SHORE, Long Island (WABC) -- Futuristic technology is the next step in knee-replacement surgery.Dr. Michael Nett performed South Shore University Hospital's first knee surgery using augmented reality.Dr. Nett wore a headset that acts like a GPS device as he operated with a 3D printed knee.The device allows orthopedic surgeons to follow operating plans projected onto the lens of a screen.Dr. Nett explained how the headset works."Basically, an iPhone with a battery pack connected to our standard orthopedic helmet," Dr. Nett said.Doctors say the technology made the procedure more precise and created a more accurate positioning of the knee implant.