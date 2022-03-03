Long Island doctor performs first knee surgery using AR technology

Dr. Michael Nett performed South Shore University Hospital's first knee surgery using augmented reality.
Dr. Nett wore a headset that acts like a GPS device as he operated with a 3D printed knee.
The device allows orthopedic surgeons to follow operating plans projected onto the lens of a screen.
Dr. Nett explained how the headset works.
"Basically, an iPhone with a battery pack connected to our standard orthopedic helmet," Dr. Nett said.
Doctors say the technology made the procedure more precise and created a more accurate positioning of the knee implant.
