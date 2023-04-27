Knicks beat the Cavaliers in Game 5, advance to next round in NBA Playoffs

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The New York Knicks knocked out the Cleveland Cavaliers with a 106-95 win in Game 5 Wednesday night to advance to the next round of the NBA Playoffs.

This marks the first time the Knicks have advanced to the East Conference Semifinals since 2013.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.