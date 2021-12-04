Suspect wanted in knifepoint robbery inside junior high school in Queens

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11297523" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Sonia Rincon reports, as we learn more about the two men who were randomly stabbed, one fatally, by the same knife-wielding suspect.

BRIARWOOD, Queens (WABC) -- A search is underway for a man wanted in a knifepoint robbery that took place inside a junior high school in Queens.According to police, the incident occurred on Wednesday, December 1, around 2:30 p.m. inside of Robert A. Van Wyck Junior High School located on 144th Street.Police say an unidentified male suspect managed to get inside the school, enter a bathroom and then approached an 11-year-old student who was inside.The suspect then displayed a knife and pointed it at the victim's chest and demanded money.The student told the suspect he did not have any money, so the suspect robbed the victim of his water bottle and fled the school. The victim was not injured.Additionally, another attack was reported just five minutes later at the corner of 85 Road and 149th Street.This time, the unidentified suspect approached a 51-year-old man and began to argue with him.The suspect pulled out a knife and began to lunge at the victim's throat but did not make contact.He continued to slash at the victim multiple times, cutting his jacket but not his arm.The suspect then threw a water bottle at the man and fled the location. The victim was not injured.Police describe the male suspect as approximately in his teens, 5'2'' tall, 110 pounds, with a slim build, and light complexion. He was last seen wearing a black mask, a black hooded sweatshirt, a black jacket and black pants.A sketch and a surveillance image of the suspect has been released by police.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).