Kool-Aid Man Challenge: Suffolk Police warn of social media trend

EAST NORTHPORT, Suffolk County (WABC) -- New video out of Long Island shows a group busting through a fence in East Northport.
This video was posted on social media sometime last month.
Suffolk County police say the people were participating in a social media trend called the "Kool-Aid Man Challenge."
You can see several people jumping and busting through the fence of that home.
The Kool-Aid Man is known for busting through walls and saying his signature phrase, "Oh Yeah!"
No arrests have been made.
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about this incident can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.
