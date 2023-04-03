Kool-Aid Man Challenge: Suffolk Police warn of social media trend

People were caught on camera busting through a fence in the so-called "Kool-Aid Man Challenge" in Suffolk County.

EAST NORTHPORT, Suffolk County (WABC) -- New video out of Long Island shows a group busting through a fence in East Northport.

This video was posted on social media sometime last month.

Suffolk County police say the people were participating in a social media trend called the "Kool-Aid Man Challenge."

You can see several people jumping and busting through the fence of that home.

The Kool-Aid Man is known for busting through walls and saying his signature phrase, "Oh Yeah!"

No arrests have been made.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about this incident can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

