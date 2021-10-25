Annual Korean Festival returns to NYC's Union Square

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11144621" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> There is a consumer warning about a bank scheme that's fooling customers, costing them thousands of dollars in just seconds.

UNION SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) -- The hugely popular Netflix show "Squid Games" has exposed more people to Korean television dramas, but of course there is so much more to that rich culture.And many facets were on display Sunday in Union Square for the Korean American Association of Greater New York's 2021 Korean Festival.The organization didn't hold its annual parade because of the pandemic.But Sunday's even marked a happy to return, with the festival featuring dancing, traditional dress, food like kimchi, and Korean martial arts.----------