Krispy Kreme brings back Strawberry Glazed doughnut for limited time

It's strawberry season! To celebrate, North Carolina-based Krispy Kreme is bringing back a popular but limited flavor.

Strawberry Glazed and Strawberry Glazed Original Filled Strawberry Kreme doughnuts will be available at participating locations from Monday, April 26 until Wednesday, May 5.

Most locations in the US and Canada are participating, but if you want to make sure your neighborhood Krispy Kreme will have those strawberry flavors before you make the trip, click here.
