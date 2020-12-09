Food & Drink

'Day of the Dozens' lets you snag 12 Krispy Kreme doughnuts for $1

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Get your sweet tooth ready. Krispy Kreme is rolling out a deal that will land you 12 delicious doughnuts for just $1!

It's part of the North Carolina-based company's "Day of the Dozens" promotion.



On Dec. 12 (12/12), you can get a dozen glazed doughnuts for just $1 after purchasing a dozen of any type of doughnuts.

That first dozen could include any of the store's creations, including this year's seasonal specials: the Santa Belly Doughnut, the Present Doughnut, and the Festive Tree Doughnut.



Remember, the doughnut dealers are now also partnering with DoorDash. So you don't even have to leave your home to get your sugar fix this season.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkdoughnutskrispy kremedonuts
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: NJ Gov. Murphy holds COVID-19 briefing
Biden formally introduces his pick for Pentagon chief | LIVE
Cuomo says vaccine could arrive this weekend, nursing homes first
Cuomo, de Blasio, other NY leaders urge for federal stimulus funding
Iconic toy store listed on Airbnb for special 1-time, 1-night stay
Canada health regulator approves Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine
Officer struck, woman in custody after police chase
Show More
Group accused of using sledgehammers to damage cars for insurance money
Mystery solved: Woman's remains ID'd after grisly find
NYC park renamed in honor of late pastor
UK investigates possible allergic reactions to COVID-19 shot
Boil water advisory in effect in NJ town after water main break
More TOP STORIES News