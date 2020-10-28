krispy kreme

Krispy Kreme to give away free glazed doughnut on Election Day

By Tisha Powell
Krispy Kreme plans to offer something sweet to citizens to celebrate Election Day.

The popular doughnut shop is giving away a free glazed doughnut to each customer on Tuesday, Nov. 3 along with the iconic "I Voted" sticker as well.

Customers don't have to prove they voted to get a doughnut, but Krispy Kreme leaders hope the lure of a free doughnut will get people "out and about."

"If you're out and about on Election Day, we want to thank you by giving you a free original glazed doughnut," Krispy Kreme Chief Marketing Officer Dave Skena said.

Krispy Kreme will also offer a free doughnut on Halloween for customers who show up in a costume.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkvotingelection dayfree fooddoughnutskrispy kreme
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
KRISPY KREME
Krispy Kreme Halloween-themed doughnuts now on sale
FREE COFFEE: Where to find National Coffee Day deals
Check out the huge Krispy Kreme shop coming to Times Square
Huge Krispy Kreme shop opens in Times Square
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Walter Wallace protests in Brooklyn erupt into riots, looting
Hurricane Zeta re-strengthens, could bring rain, snow to NYC area
NJ volunteer firefighter arrested on child porn charges
Dodgers' Justin Turner pulled from World Series after testing positive for COVID
AccuWeather: Rainy start, turning mild
WH official says vaccine will be distributed to 'all of America simultaneously'
NYC restaurant workers to hold rally pushing for 50% indoor dining
Show More
COVID spike causes new restrictions in Paterson
NBA rookie arrested on assault charges
Day 5 of early voting in NYC, what you should know
Port Authority to impose fine for anyone not wearing mask at its facilities
Los Angeles Dodgers win World Series, beat Rays in Game 6
More TOP STORIES News