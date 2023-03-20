MISSING creator, investigative reporter Kristin Thorne honored with women in media award

VALLEY STREAM, Nassau County (WABC) -- Eyewitness News investigative reporter Kristin Thorne was honored at a Women's History Month celebration with a Trailblazers in Media Award for her true-crime series MISSING.

The award, sponsored by HerSuiteSpot and Women on the Rise NY, based in Valley Stream, is given to people in media who are elevating coverage of women of color.

Thorne's MISSING series investigates the disappearances of people from the New York City area and the majority of the episodes have dealt with cases of women of color.

"Your dedication and tireless effort to bring these stories to light are truly admirable," Marsha Guerrier, HerSuiteSpot founder, said of Thorne. "Your achievements in the media industry have paved the way for future generations of women to follow in your footsteps."

Thorne accepted the award on March 16 at Molloy University in Rockville Centre.

Beth Brown, Babs Photography

"We believe that your work is an excellent representation of the contributions that women have made to the media industry," Guerrier said.

You can watch MISSING on Hulu, or on the ABC 7 New York app on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Google TV or at www.ABC7NY.com/missing.

