L train is 1st under-river subway line to offer cellular service

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- AT&T customers are now able to use their phones and other cellular devices while riding on the L subway line under the East River, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday.
It's the first under-river tunnel in the New York City Subway to receive cellular connectivity.
"The L Line project was proof that when we are confronted with a challenge we can build back better and stronger," Governor Cuomo said. "The L Train is now equipped with cellular service so New Yorkers can stay connected even when underground. We challenged those who said this project couldn't be done, and as a result, the MTA has delivered a more resilient tunnel with 21st-century technology."
The MTA worked with New York-based company, Transit Wireless, to launch the full cellular voice and data connections for AT&T customers.
A release from Cuomo's office says the new connectivity comes at no cost to the MTA, which will receive revenue from the project.
The work was done concurrently with the post-Superstorm Sandy repairs and other upgrades performed as part of the L project.
The MTA and Transit Wireless had previously collaborated to bring WiFi to all underground subway stations.
The MTA maintains broadband cell connectivity in the Queens-Midtown Tunnel and the Hugh L. Carey Tunnel in conjunction with a consortium of cell carriers.
