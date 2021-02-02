localish

Meet the women behind the legendary la Barbecue!

EMBED <>More Videos

Meet the women behind la Barbecue!

AUSTIN, Texas -- LeAnn Mueller, whose family is behind Louie Mueller Barbecue in Taylor, Texas, never planned on opening Austin's la Barbecue.

LeAnn has a successful career as a music photographer, shooting icons like Jay-Z, Willie Nelson, Ice Cube, and Sheryl Crow, but she decided to open la Barbecue in 2012 as a tribute to her late father, Bobby.

Currently located near Downtown Austin, LeAnn and her wife, Ali, treat customers to slow-smoked brisket, sandwiches, unique sides, and more. Customers like Justin Timberlake, Jay Z, and more have raved about their food, and it's their mission to show women belong in the male-dominated world of barbecue.

You can visit la Barbecue's website at www.labarbecue.com, or follow them on social media @la_barbecue.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
austinabc13 plusktrkbarbecuebite sizelocalish
LOCALISH
Anthonie's Market Grill is a hidden gem!
Legendary Texas oyster family opens waterfront seafood spot
Monument Inn: Best cinnamon rolls in Texas!
Explore the Texas-sized Cathedral of Junk!
TOP STORIES
COVID Updates: Local officials have right to re-implement restrictions
Biden counters inflation concerns as agenda hangs in balance | LIVE
EF-1 tornado touched down in NJ
US gymnast tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of Tokyo Olympics
Gunfire outside NJ restaurant leaves several wounded
Restaurant Week returns to New York City
US: Microsoft Exchange email hack was caused by China
Show More
'Love is light,' Judge Esther Salas marks 1 year since son's murder
AccuWeather: Clouds to sun
4-year-old boy in critical after being struck by dirt bike in Queens
More mass vaccination sites close, Mayor says no to mask mandate
Officials to review, hear testimony on Ranked Choice Voting in NYC
More TOP STORIES News