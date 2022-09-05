Beachgoers spend Labor Day soaking up sun on unofficial last day of summer

NEW YORK (WABC) -- It's the unofficial last day of summer and many across the Tri-State are squeezing in one final trip to the beach.

On Monday, plenty of beachgoers were taking a dip at Jones Beach before it's time to head back to school.

Lifeguards were on duty and watching for not only swimmers, but sharks too. It's been a historic summer on Long Island for shark sightings and attacks.

At least five people were bitten, but fortunately, they were all minor injuries.

New York State Parks said there have been 25 confirmed sightings alone at the four beaches on Long Island, including at least 10 at Jones Beach.

Despite the shark sightings, the attendance for this summer at Jones Beach was expected to be close to the same amount as last summer.

Officials say multiple heat waves kept beachgoers away.

The challenge on Monday was potential rain, but folks enjoying the beach said they were just happy to be spending Labor Day at Jones Beach.

"We love coming out here, it's so beautiful, we actually start and end of our summer here," said Shannon Flores. "We come here for the air show at the beginning and then we end here Labor Day."

"All the activities for the kids, like the sprinkler park and the playground is new, mini golf, all of the things, the ping pong, shuffle board and all of that stuff -- it's fun, it's a lot of fun," said Ramon Flores.

Lifeguards will stay on duty at Jones Beach, Robert Moses, Sunken Meadow and Hither Hills state parks until Sept. 18.

