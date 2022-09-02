Labor Day travel weekend expected to be busiest in 3 years

Janice Yu reports from New Jersey where gas has dropped below $4 per gallon ahead of the Labor Day weekend

The Labor Day weekend is expected to be the busiest travel weekend in three years as experts are predicting a return to pre-pandemic levels.

According to AAA, most people who are traveling will be driving, with more than 80% of people taking their car as opposed to a plane.

"AAA anticipates that Friday, Sept. 2, will be the busiest travel day of the holiday weekend, as we see travelers mixed with commuters on Friday afternoon trying to get down to the shore," said AAA Mid-Atlantic spokeswoman Jana Tidwell. "Trying to get to the beaches during those peak commute times is not going to be fun. It's not going to be easy."

The Port Authority says 1.8 million passengers are expected at area airports, down about 2% from pre-pandemic levels.

The agency expected as many as 4.2 million vehicles to cross Port Authority bridges and tunnels.

Gas prices continue to fall as just this week, the average price of gas in New Jersey dropped below $4.

