Millions expected to hit the road, airports for busy Labor Day weekend

Tom Negovan has more on what's expect to be a busy holiday weekend.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- As many gear up to squeeze one last summer trip over the Labor Day weekend, expect roads to fill up quickly.

The FAA says expect busy airports and packed flights for what is considered the third busiest travel weekend of the year.

Port Authority is projecting big numbers for the Labor Day weekend, as 4.2 million vehicles is expected to pass through the bridges and tunnels and 2.3 million passengers through the airports.

The remnants of Hurricane Idalia remains a factor affecting some flights on Friday.

The TSA expects to screen more than 14 million passengers between Friday through Wednesday, and that number is expect to increase up to nearly 11 percent from the same weekend last year.

As millions of Americans are expected to the the roadways, gas prices continue to fall in the Tri-State area this week, with the average price of gas in New Jersey dropping below $4, sitting at $3.66.

The cost per gallon in New York is $3.90, and Connecticut sits at $3.80.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.