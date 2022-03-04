Man hit with ladder in unprovoked attack in Brooklyn by man screaming obscenities

Video shows the attack near Beaumont Street and Hampton Avenue in Manhattan Beach on February 23 at 11:45 a.m.
Police say the 67-year-old victim was standing outside his home when a man started shouting obscenities at him.
Then the attacker shoved the victim to the ground and threw a ladder at him.
The victim suffered minor injuries, including bleeding to his head. He sought medical attention by private means.
The individual fled northbound on Beaumont Street.
The attacker is described as a man with short gray hair. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, dark-colored pants, dark-colored shoes, and was carrying a glass bottle.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
RELATED | Gov. Hochul directs electric, gas utilities to work with New Yorkers on energy bills
----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube