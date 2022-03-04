Man hit with ladder in unprovoked attack in Brooklyn by man screaming obscenities

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Man attacked with ladder in Brooklyn

MANHATTAN BEACH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are searching for the man behind a seemingly unprovoked attack in Brooklyn in which he used a ladder as a weapon.

Video shows the attack near Beaumont Street and Hampton Avenue in Manhattan Beach on February 23 at 11:45 a.m.


Police say the 67-year-old victim was standing outside his home when a man started shouting obscenities at him.

Then the attacker shoved the victim to the ground and threw a ladder at him.

The victim suffered minor injuries, including bleeding to his head. He sought medical attention by private means.

The individual fled northbound on Beaumont Street.




The attacker is described as a man with short gray hair. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, dark-colored pants, dark-colored shoes, and was carrying a glass bottle.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

RELATED | Gov. Hochul directs electric, gas utilities to work with New Yorkers on energy bills
EMBED More News Videos

New York Governor Kathy Hochul has directed electric and gas utilities to work with customers to pay their bills and mitigate costs wherever possible.



----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
manhattan beachbrooklynnew york citycrimeattacksurveillance video
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
2 dead as fiery crash shuts down FDR Drive
Mayor Adams set to make decision on Key2NYC, public school masks
No radiation released at Ukraine nuclear plant amid Russian attacks
New streams offer Eyewitness News, ABC News special events, shows
How you can help Ukraine
AccuWeather: Stays chilly despite sun
Babylon teacher charged for alleged sexual relationship with minor
Show More
COVID Updates: Vaccine, mask mandates ease across US as cases drop
Latest statistics show dramatic surge in NYC crime
Exclusive: Family who handed girl out window during fire speaks out
Suspect wanted in subway stabbings of 2 women
Man pushing shopping cart in Brooklyn finds woman's torso inside
More TOP STORIES News