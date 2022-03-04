Man hit with ladder in unprovoked attack in Brooklyn by man screaming obscenities

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11612594" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> New York Governor Kathy Hochul has directed electric and gas utilities to work with customers to pay their bills and mitigate costs wherever possible.

MANHATTAN BEACH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are searching for the man behind a seemingly unprovoked attack in Brooklyn in which he used a ladder as a weapon.Video shows the attack near Beaumont Street and Hampton Avenue in Manhattan Beach on February 23 at 11:45 a.m.Police say the 67-year-old victim was standing outside his home when a man started shouting obscenities at him.Then the attacker shoved the victim to the ground and threw a ladder at him.The victim suffered minor injuries, including bleeding to his head. He sought medical attention by private means.The individual fled northbound on Beaumont Street.The attacker is described as a man with short gray hair. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, dark-colored pants, dark-colored shoes, and was carrying a glass bottle.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------