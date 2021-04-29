Lady Gaga dognappers arrested 2 months after incident that left dog walker shot, wounded, police say

EMBED <>More Videos

Lady Gaga dognappers arrested, Los Angeles police say

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES -- The Los Angeles Police Department on Thursday confirmed that it has made arrests in connection with the February 24 theft of Lady Gaga's French bulldogs in Hollywood, a violent incident in which the pop singer's dog walker was shot and wounded.

Lady Gaga's wounded dog walker describes 'close call with death,' thanks public for support
EMBED More News Videos

Lady Gaga's dog walker is speaking for the first time as he recovers from being shot by thieves who stole the singer's French bulldogs.



Details of the arrests were not immediately disclosed, but the LAPD is expected to release more information later Thursday.

The victim, identified by his hairdresser as Ryan Fischer, was walking the dogs when the shooting happened around 9:40 p.m. in the 1500 block of North Sierra Bonita Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Fischer survived the shooting and the dogs were recovered after Lady Gaga offered a $500,000 reward in the case.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeleslos angeles countydogslapdlady gagadogs stolen
Copyright © 2021 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
7 On Your Side Black Friday buying guide: Shop early
Holiday shoppers out in force seeking Black Friday deals
Photos released in fatal stabbing of 36 year old near Penn Station
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
AccuWeather: Feels much colder
Show More
Possible landlord-tenant dispute leads to fire, injuries in Brooklyn
6 firefighters hurt, 12 left homeless in NYC apartment fire
1 NYPD officer shot by suspect released, 2nd remains in hospital
Hundreds of FedEx packages found tossed into ravine, sheriff says
Cyber Monday deals: Strategies to shop and save big
More TOP STORIES News