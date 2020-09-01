Quick acting officers save life of construction worker at Laguardia Airport

QUEENS, New York (WABC) -- Officers are being praised for their quick action that save the life a construction worker at Laguardia Airport.
Five Port Authority police officers responded to a call from a construction site near Terminal D Monday morning.
The officers found a 57-year-old construction worker without a pulse.
They quickly jumped into action by performing CPR and used a defibrillator to revive him.
The man was taken to the hospital, where he is in stable condition.
It's not clear exactly what caused his medical emergency.
