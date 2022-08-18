Flights resume with delays at LaGuardia Airport due to law enforcement activity

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Flights have resumed after law enforcement activity temporarily shut down operations at LaGuardia Airport Wednesday.

It follows a ground stop earlier in the night, though the exact details of the shutdown have not been revealed yet.

Port Authority is directing all questions to the FBI.

Planes are now averaging 45-minute delays from the airport.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

