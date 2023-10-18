An investigation is underway over allegations that racial taunts were directed at Nyack High School cheerleaders during a varsity football game at Lakeland High School. Marcus Solis has more.

Nyack High School cheerleaders allege they were targets of racial taunts at football game

YORKTOWN, Westchester County (WABC) -- An investigation is underway over allegations that racial taunts were directed at cheerleaders of a high school in Rockland County during a football game last week.

Friday night's varsity game at Lakeland High School drew a big crowd for a fundraiser, but the good intentions have been marred by ugly allegations of racist taunting by spectators.

Nick Jurado is a member of the Lakeland football team.

"That's just something we don't want coming in here," Jurado said. "We don't condone that at all. We respect everybody we play, including the cheerleaders."

It was the cheerleaders from Nyack High School who were allegedly targeted.

In a letter to parents, the superintendent says the squad was taunted during halftime and while boarding the bus after the game and that "some of them heard racial epithets behind them as they stood in line at the concession stand."

Last year, Nyack was at the center of two separate investigations after monkey noises were directed at players during basketball games in Rockland County.

Nyack High School is 55% non-white, compared to Lakeland which is nearly 70% white.

In a statement, Lakeland's superintendent says racist and hurtful comments are never acceptable and have no place in their community. The superintendent said they take reports of this nature very seriously, though some students of color say they feel differently.

"It's upsetting, but it's not surprising at the same time," student Naila James said. "Because we go through stuff like this on almost a daily basis with people in our schools."

Yorktown Police say they are investigating the allegations. Meantime, the Nyack School District has made counselors available for its cheerleaders and students.

