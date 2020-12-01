Dead pig left on doorstep of Lakewood rabbi in bias harassment incident

LAKEWOOD, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police in New Jersey say someone left a dead pig on the doorstep of a rabbi.It happened just after 7 a.m. on Saturday, November 28th in Lakewood.Officers were called to Treetop Lane after the carcass of the animal was discovered.They say the dead pig was placed there sometime between midnight and 7 a.m.The Lakewood Police Department says they are actively pursuing several leads and "hope to bring this to a conclusion very soon."Chief Gregory H. Meyer said he "would like to remind the public that such acts will not be tolerated."The investigation into the bias harassment incident is ongoing.----------