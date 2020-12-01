Dead pig left on doorstep of Lakewood rabbi in bias harassment incident

LAKEWOOD, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police in New Jersey say someone left a dead pig on the doorstep of a rabbi.
It happened just after 7 a.m. on Saturday, November 28th in Lakewood.
Officers were called to Treetop Lane after the carcass of the animal was discovered.
They say the dead pig was placed there sometime between midnight and 7 a.m.
The Lakewood Police Department says they are actively pursuing several leads and "hope to bring this to a conclusion very soon."
Chief Gregory H. Meyer said he "would like to remind the public that such acts will not be tolerated."
The investigation into the bias harassment incident is ongoing.
