Science

Prehistoric bones found during pool construction in Las Vegas

EMBED <>More Videos

Prehistoric bones found during pool construction in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS -- Construction workers unearthed a set of rare bones while digging a backyard pool in Las Vegas.

KTNV reports the bones are believed to be up to 14,000 years old and date back to Earth's most recent ice age.

During the excavation process, the pool builders dug up a set of bones that were approximately four to five feet below ground level.

Concerned they had uncovered some type of criminal activity, the pool builders contacted the police, who quickly realized they were prehistoric bones.

"We had joked on Friday that while they started digging, 'Oh great maybe they will find a dinosaur for us and it will pay for our pool," resident Matt Perkins quipped. "Obviously, when they told us they found some fossils, that was more of a shock to us than we were expecting."

Joshua Bonde, the director of research of the Nevada Science Center, visited the backyard on Tuesday to inspect the discovery.

"It's somewhere between 6,000 and 14,000 years old," explained Bonde.

"What we found was when they were excavating the backyard pool, they were cutting through ice age layers of sediment and sure enough they had a skeleton of an animal," explained Perkins.

Bonde says the large bones may belong to a horse or similar large mammal.

The backyard bone discovery is not far from Tule Springs Fossil Beds National Monument, which has seen rare fossils, such as mammoths, unearthed before.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sciencewild animalshistorypooldinosaursconstructionu.s. & worldscience
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
7 On Your Side Black Friday buying guide: Shop early
Holiday shoppers out in force seeking Black Friday deals
Photos released in fatal stabbing of 36 year old near Penn Station
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
AccuWeather: Feels much colder
Show More
Possible landlord-tenant dispute leads to fire, injuries in Brooklyn
6 firefighters hurt, 12 left homeless in NYC apartment fire
1 NYPD officer shot by suspect released, 2nd remains in hospital
Hundreds of FedEx packages found tossed into ravine, sheriff says
Cyber Monday deals: Strategies to shop and save big
More TOP STORIES News