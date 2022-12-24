Hundreds brave bitter cold for last-minute holiday shopping before Christmas Day

Hundreds of people in New York City braved the bitter cold to get some last-minute holiday shopping wrapped up before Christmas Day. Morgan Norwood has the story.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Hundreds braved the bitter cold on Saturday to get some last-minute shopping wrapped up before Christmas Day.

"It's like 13 degrees," Jillian and Leah Ciabattoni said.

People are full of holiday cheer despite the bitterly cold weather.

"Definitely worth braving the cold for Santa, the set up is so pitty," Jillian and Leah Ciabattoni said.

Outside of Macy's on 34th Street, shoppers were bundled up and wading through the blustering winds.

Patrice Benson says she normally doesn't shop this late, but this year she had a few extra gifts to grab.

"I was pretty last minute this year. I am kinda regretting it, not going to lie because of the weather but what can I do," Benson said.

Shops at Bryant Park told Eyewitness News reporter Morgan Norwood they're not seeing nearly as much business and they are blaming it on the extreme cold.

"We opened at 10 today, I haven't seen too many shoppers," Catherine Benson of Hell's Kitchen Hot Sauce said.

The owner of Pooks is also having a similar experience.

"Today has been slow as heck because of the cold," Tony Pook said.

While Pook was expecting a better crowd, he's optimistic the extreme weather will bring reel in the shoppers.

