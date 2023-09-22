There's a new Latin Music revolution: regional Mexican music. You may have heard some of it lately because it's everywhere. Sonia Rincon has the story.

Regional Mexican Music is taking over the charts with big hits

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- There's a new Latin Music revolution: Regional Mexican Music. You may have heard some of it lately because it's everywhere.

It's a fresh take on a classic genre of music, updated with an edgier style that's big on both sides of the southern border. But, it's even taking off here in New York, complementing popular Puerto Rican, Dominican and other Latin artists, thanks to some very catchy collaborations.

A young generation of artists like Peso Pluma and Eslabon Armado with hits like "Ella Baila Sola" are climbing Latin music charts riding the hip new Regional Mexican wave, hitting Latin music radio playlists in New York.

At 93.1 Amor radio, DJ Gloria B says even in a city where Salsa, Merengue, Bachata and Reggaeton reign supreme, the Latin American diaspora is getting swept up in the Regional Mexican movement.

"Peso Pluma of course came along and just changed everything. Now he even has a new hairstyle that everyone wants to have," said Gloria B, of 93.1 Amor.

His rising popularity and that of the genre were noted recently at the VMAs.

"It's going global and it's breaking barriers and I'm just thankful for all the people supporting the Mexican music," Pluma said.

Even Shakira is on the bandwagon.

Her new highly anticipated song dropped this week, one of several non-Mexican artists giving it a try.

"Adapting and singing in a Mexican style, and that's bringing more appeal and exposure," said Sigal Ratner-Arias, Deputy Editor, Billboard Español.

Bad Bunny collaborated with Grupo Frontera with the hit song Un Porciento. It's about having drained your phone battery to one percent while missing your ex.

Ratner-Arias says the genre itself with its signature guitar, accordion, and percussion isn't new.

"Regional Mexican music, like Mariachi, it's very authentic and very pure and very beautiful. But the newer songs speak of themes that are more local and relevant to the young people," Ratner-Arias said.

Messages are resonating on both sides of the border, and young artists with an edgier style.

"It's more of a hip-hop vibe, and people identify with that more," Ratner-Arias said.

It's taken off in the last couple of years. But a record 17 songs from the genre made the Latin Hot 100 charts this summer.

"Fourteen of those 17 songs that were on the Hot 100 the week of July 8th were Peso Pluma's," Ratner-Arias said.

And it's expected to be a hot topic at the Latin Music Week in Miami this fall. Here in New York the requests keep coming in.

"This is going to be with us for a while. I think it's going to be with us for a while," Gloria B said.

ALSO READ | NYC pediatrician overcomes challenges in Venezuela to inspire patients in the Bronx

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.