Laundromat employee punched, hit in head with vase in Brooklyn

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- The NYPD wants to identify two women suspected of attacking a laundromat employee early one morning in June.

The assault happened Tuesday, June 8, around 4 a.m. at Aqua Wash Laundromat on East 98th Street.

Police say the suspects punched the 69-year-old employee in the face and struck him in the head with a face.



The victim suffered lacerations to the head and was taken to the hospital.

It is not yet known what led to the attack.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

