Broadway, TV star Laura Benanti reflects on long career in 'Nobody Cares'

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Laura Benanti is looking back this weekend on a long career that began in Jersey's Essex County and includes shows on Broadway and network television.

On Friday night Benanti is back onstage at the Minetta Lane Theater in The Village: an intimate venue that's perfect for a one woman show.

It's one of entertainment reporter Sandy Kenyon's favorite places to see a show in the city.

Her show features five original tunes. Benanti tells some very personal and funny stories about being a woman of a certain age, who is getting older in a presentation titled "Nobody Cares."

"So I poke fun at myself at that. Self-deprecating humor is my jam. That is my the thing that sort of gets me through life," Benanti said. "I have to see the world through the lens of a sense of humor. Otherwise, what else are we gonna do? Cry all day long? So, I poke fun at myself in that way, the humiliation of having been married for three times."

The show is being recorded by "Audible" and will be widely available online after this weekend's shows are done.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.