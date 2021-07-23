New law requires NJ middle schools to teach about voting

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10903117" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Georgia and Kiley who live near Weatherly, Pennsylvania got quite the surprise visitor while on a ride at Morey's Piers in Wildwood, New Jersey.

MIDDLETOWN, New Jersey (WABC) -- New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy today signed into law legislation requiring civics instruction at the middle school level.Currently, New Jersey is one of a minority of states which does not require civics lessons - which teach the history of the American system of voting and democracy - for middle school students.The new law, dubbed "Laura Wooten's Law," is named in honor of the longest continuously serving poll worker in American history.Laura Wooten worked polls in New Jersey for 79 years before passing away in 2019.Under the new law, the New Jersey Center for Civic Education at Rutgers University will prepare civics curriculum guidelines for local school boards, "ensuring that middle and high school students study the values and principles underlying the American system of constitutional democracy, the function of government, and the role of a citizen in a democratic society," the governor's office said in a statement.The bill also requires the center to provide professional development and other resources for high school social studies teachers as they fulfill the requirement of integrating civics into the existing United States history course.Starting in the school year after next, in 2022-2023, every board of education in the state will be required to provide a course of study in civics at the appropriate grade level."By deepening civics instruction in middle school and high school, we are giving students the tools they need to be more engaged and informed citizens," said Governor Murphy.