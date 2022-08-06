NYPD shoot at gunmen firing at house party in Laurelton, Queens; 4 people hurt

Marcus Solis reports from Laurelton, Queens where the NYPD got into a shootout with a group of suspects.

LAURELTON, Queens (WABC) -- The NYPD got into a shootout with a group of suspects who had opened fire on a house party in Queens late Friday.

According to police, between 75 and 100 people were at the party at a home near 130th Avenue and 219th Street in Laurelton.

Members of the Violent Crime Squad in plain clothes were monitoring the event in an unmarked car because they believed there would be potential for violence.

According to police, around 11:35 p.m. three gunmen got out of a car and began shooting near the party and that's when police engaged the suspects.

"The group all- they pulled out at least three firearms and they started firing into the vicinity of where the party was at that the detectives were observing. Now, understand there was about 75 to 100 people at this party and now you have a group of males firing into this group, into this group of people who were partying," Chief Jeffrey B. Maddrey said.

Four people, all of them male, aged 16, 17, 18, and 24, were shot.

The 18-year-old was taken to Jamaica Hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

Three people were taken into police custody.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call the Crime Stoppers hotline, 1-800-577-TIPS.

