Mariska Hargitay halts 'SVU' filming to help lost child who confused her for police officer

NEW YORK -- Actress Mariska Hargitay recently took her role as Detective Olivia Benson on "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" a step further in real life, helping a lost child, who mistook her for a real police officer, reunite with her mother, a witness told People.

According to the report, while shooting "SVU" on April 10, Hargitay halted production at Anne Loftus Playground in Fort Tryon Park for 20 minutes while she helped a lost child who approached her in costume as a member of law enforcement with a badge. The child did not notice the film crew or her scene partner, Ice-T.

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 10: Mariska Hargitay is seen taking a break from filming 'Law and Order: SVU' help a child at the Fort Tryon Playground on April 10, 2024 in New York City. Photo by Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Hargitay, who is a parent to three children of her own with husband Peter Hermann, was able to reunite the pair and console the mother and daughter, the witness told People.

Earlier this year, Mariska Hargitay and other "SVU" co-stars- including Ice-T, Peter Scanavino, Michelle Hurd and Octavio Pisano, celebrated a special milestone as they stepped out for the show's 25th anniversary celebration at Edge at Hudson Yards in New York City.

Hargitay has played Detective Olivia Benson on "Law & Order: SVU" since 1999. The show returned for its 25th season on Jan. 18.