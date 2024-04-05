Lawmakers pushing to revise squatter laws after 7 On Your Side Investigations

Dan Krauth has more in 7 On Your Side Investigates.

Dan Krauth has more in 7 On Your Side Investigates.

Dan Krauth has more in 7 On Your Side Investigates.

Dan Krauth has more in 7 On Your Side Investigates.

DYKER HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- The calls for change continue to grow louder. More lawmakers are pushing to revise squatter laws after a series of 7 On Your Side Investigations.

Councilmember Susan Zhuang and a group of local lawmakers held a press conference in Brooklyn Thursday afternoon pushing for new laws to be passed.

They say it's a growing problem specifically in Dyker Heights, where the FDNY confirms squatters were responsible for setting fire to a home this past November. It caused a lot of damage. It took dozens of firefighters more than an hour to put out the flames at the 67th Street home. One firefighter suffered minor injuries.

The FDNY says the Fire Marshall arrested one person on charges of arson and criminal trespassing.

"The squatter took over that house last summer and by November they were not happy, they burned the house down," said Councilmember Susan Zhuang.

They're not just looking for new legislation. They also want to make it a requirement for police and courts to report and track cases so we know how often it's happening.

It's just one of a handful of rallies held in just the past two weeks, including one in Queens, where squatting is also a problem.

Numerous local councilmembers on both sides of the aisle want the laws changed but it is state law that gives squatters rights after 30 days.

Assemblyman Jake Blumencranz wrote a bill that would make it easier for police to intervene.

It would clarify the definition of tenant to exclude squatters.

"They know how to work the law to stay for a certain number of days to work the system," said Blumencranz.

The bill is gaining support and cosponsors after a series of 7 On Your Side Investigations.

From Douglaston Queens to Flushing, we showed how homeowner after homeowner hasn't been able to enter their own properties.

----------

DO YOU NEED A STORY INVESTIGATED? Dan Krauth, Kristin Thorne, and the 7 On Your Side Investigates team at Eyewitness News want to hear from you! Call our confidential tip line 1-877-TIP-NEWS (847-6397) or fill out the form BELOW.