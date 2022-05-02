10-year-old boy dies while playing in Little League game on Long Island

we highlight a trailblazer in the world of ballet who is now heading up the next generation of performers at a dance theater in New York City.

LONG BEACH, Long Island (WABC) -- A 10-year-old boy died while playing in a Little League baseball game on Long Island over the weekend.Lazar LaPenna, a fourth grader at East School in Long Beach, passed away Friday evening from a medical condition from which he suffered.Officials said he was on the ballfield with family, friends, and teammates when the tragic episode occurred.Further details were not disclosed, but officials said his death was not related to a baseball accident or injury."This tragedy is sure to raise many emotions, concerns, and questions for students and staff, particularly for who are close to this family," Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Gallagher said. "All of our schools have a Crisis Intervention Team made up of a professionals trained to help with the needs of students, parents, and school personnel at difficult times such as this."Grief counselors will be available all week for any student or parent who may need or want help or any type of assistance."Our deepest sympathies go out to mother Monique, father and coach Gregg, brothers Gerry and Blaze, and the entire LaPenna family," league officials said in a statement. "Our thoughts and prayers are with them all at this time."The remainder of the season will be dedicated to the LaPenna family and will be played in Lazar's honor.----------