10-year-old boy dies while playing in Little League game on Long Island

EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream

LONG BEACH, Long Island (WABC) -- A 10-year-old boy died while playing in a Little League baseball game on Long Island over the weekend.

Lazar LaPenna, a fourth grader at East School in Long Beach, passed away Friday evening from a medical condition from which he suffered.

Officials said he was on the ballfield with family, friends, and teammates when the tragic episode occurred.

Further details were not disclosed, but officials said his death was not related to a baseball accident or injury.

"This tragedy is sure to raise many emotions, concerns, and questions for students and staff, particularly for who are close to this family," Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Gallagher said. "All of our schools have a Crisis Intervention Team made up of a professionals trained to help with the needs of students, parents, and school personnel at difficult times such as this."

Grief counselors will be available all week for any student or parent who may need or want help or any type of assistance.

"Our deepest sympathies go out to mother Monique, father and coach Gregg, brothers Gerry and Blaze, and the entire LaPenna family," league officials said in a statement. "Our thoughts and prayers are with them all at this time."

The remainder of the season will be dedicated to the LaPenna family and will be played in Lazar's honor.

ALSO READ | Dance trailblazer leads artistic charge at Ailey II

we highlight a trailblazer in the world of ballet who is now heading up the next generation of performers at a dance theater in New York City.



----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
long beachnassau countychild deathbaseballlittle league
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
NYC reaches medium risk alert level for COVID
Cardinal Dolan makes secret visit to Ukraine | Josh Einiger reports
Large fight causes chaos at Roosevelt Field Mall
New NYPD crimefighting strategy begins, focuses on nighttime hours
Alabama authorities searching for an inmate and corrections officer
AccuWeather: A few showers
How Muslims celebrate Eid as Ramadan comes to an end
Show More
Tornado rips through Kansas; 3 meteorology students killed in crash
DoorDasher saves woman's life while delivering pizza
Met Gala returns to traditional spot on first Monday in May
Union vote this week at 2nd Amazon facility on Staten Island
1st day as NYC Transit President Richard Davey
More TOP STORIES News