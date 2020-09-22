Society

Where can you find the best 'leaf-peeping' this fall? Websites track folliage

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Fall officially starts Tuesday and with it comes favorite autumn activities like leaf-peeping.

It's a pandemic approved activity because you can do it from your car.

Of course, there are debates about the best spots in the U.S. for leaf-peeping, so you can do your research.

We'd say the Northeast wins, and if you're interested, NewEngland.com and Yankee Magazine help track the rate of the fall color change in the Northeast.

But if you've been there and done that, and want to check out the Southeast, the National Park Service's website tracks the color change in the Smoky Mountains based on elevation.

