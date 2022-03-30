Society

League of Women Voters hosts 'Access to the Ballot Box' breakfast in New York City

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Voting rights took center stage at an event in New York City to close out Women's History Month.

The League of Women Voters hosted an awards breakfast with the theme "Access to the Ballot Box."

Eyewitness News anchor Shirleen Allicot hosted the event in Midtown Manhattan.

The organization honored the Black Economic Alliance for its work fighting for equity in voting rights.

Executive Director David Clunie accepted the award.

BET's Jeanine Liburd was a special guest, and the program includes a robust conversation about corporate America's stake in ensuring voting access.

