9 arrested after police thwart attempted theft totaling nearly $500k at Ledgewood dealership

Police arrested and charged nine individuals with attempted burglary after a break-in at Ledgewood Powersports in New Jersey. Toni Yates has the latest.

LEDGEWOOD, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police in New Jersey stopped a large-scale burglary at a popular motorsports dealer in its tracks.

At around 4:12 a.m. on September 8, Roxbury Township Police Department responded to a call for unwanted persons on the property of Ledgewood Powersports.

Little did the intruders know, they were being watched.

"We see them even before they breached," said Noelle Schmidt, owner of Ledgewood Powersports, to Eyewitness News.

Schmidt was alerted of the break-in thanks to a highly sensitive vast security system at the property that alerted her at home.

Before a single move was made, Schmidt was watching, recording and calling police.

10 thieves were shown on the system, driving the high-end ATVs and UTVs, lighting them up, hoisting the smaller ones onto the larger ones to try to get them off the lot.

But they didn't realize one thing.

"There's no way out," said Schmidt. Once you're on the parameter, you can't leave except in handcuffs."

Not only does the dealership have tons of cameras, but they also reinforced the exits and perimeter fence. 10 minutes into the incident, police already surrounded the store.

Upon arrival, officers encountered nine individuals inside a fenced area of the dealership containing various ATVs and UTVs.

Five of the individuals were immediately taken into custody by Roxbury and Netcong officers. Four additional individuals were later apprehended in a nearby wooded area.

Officials say a silver BMW fled the scene after officers arrived and subsequently crashed on Landing Road. The suspects in that vehicle were not apprehended.

The nine individuals arrested, ranging in age from 20 to 53-years-old, have been charged with attempted theft, conspiracy to commit theft, burglary, conspiracy to commit burglary, obstruction, and possession of burglary tools, among others.

Officers put an end to what would have been a total loss of nearly $500,000 for the business.

"Their immediate response, unquestionably stopped a large-scale burglary in progress of approximately $488,000 in ATVs and UTVs, said Roxbury Police Detective Lt. Dean Adone after the arrest. "The quick-thinking of every officer arriving inevitably led to swiftly removing these criminals from Roxbury Township and I am proud of their achievement this morning."

Schmidt had been burglarized before.

That's why her business is now known as Ledgewood Powersports Fortknox.

"Quick response, we prevented a major operation," she said. "We will keep our system updated ready for them next time."

