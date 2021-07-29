Lee Goldberg celebrates 25 years at WABC-TV!

Lee was initially a weekend forecaster, and this video is one of his earliest reports at Eyewitness News.
Lee reflected on this anniversary in a Facebook post today:
25 YEARS AT CHANNEL 7
Ever since the Blizzard of '78 and my first weather station installed by my dad, all I've wanted to do is forecast the weather and help people plan. Twenty-five years ago today Eyewitness News brass handed a twenty-three year old kid a lottery ticket.
My first weathercast featured a straightforward sunny stretch, yet I practiced my presentation in front of a mirror for hours prior to the show. Back then I knew how fortunate I was to land a job in New York, but I would later learn how supremely special it was to land at the New York institution that is WABC-TV.
Thank you to Ma, Dad & Scott who put max support behind an unorthodox career choice. Thank you to Jessica, Emily & Ethan for dealing with an easily distracted husband & dad. Storms are my squirrels.
Thank you to my colleagues who have shown me the blueprint for longevity, inspire me to reach new heights everyday, and push me to keep growing.
Last but not least, thank you to our viewers who have allowed me to do what I love while still rooting for the Red Sox. You have been incredible to me and my family. My career has truly been charmed. Hopefully this is just halftime.
1996 AccuAttire: Franco Tassi double-breasted suit (extra broad shoulder edition) in celery