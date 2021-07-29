Weather

Lee Goldberg celebrates 25 years at WABC-TV!

EMBED <>More Videos

Vault: Classic Lee Goldberg forecast from 1996!

Lee Goldberg, all of 23 years old, joined Channel 7 Eyewitness News on July 29, 1996, 25 years ago Thursday.

Lee was initially a weekend forecaster, and this video is one of his earliest reports at Eyewitness News.


Lee reflected on this anniversary in a Facebook post today:

25 YEARS AT CHANNEL 7

Ever since the Blizzard of '78 and my first weather station installed by my dad, all I've wanted to do is forecast the weather and help people plan. Twenty-five years ago today Eyewitness News brass handed a twenty-three year old kid a lottery ticket.

My first weathercast featured a straightforward sunny stretch, yet I practiced my presentation in front of a mirror for hours prior to the show. Back then I knew how fortunate I was to land a job in New York, but I would later learn how supremely special it was to land at the New York institution that is WABC-TV.

Thank you to Ma, Dad & Scott who put max support behind an unorthodox career choice. Thank you to Jessica, Emily & Ethan for dealing with an easily distracted husband & dad. Storms are my squirrels.

Thank you to my colleagues who have shown me the blueprint for longevity, inspire me to reach new heights everyday, and push me to keep growing.

Last but not least, thank you to our viewers who have allowed me to do what I love while still rooting for the Red Sox. You have been incredible to me and my family. My career has truly been charmed. Hopefully this is just halftime.

1996 AccuAttire: Franco Tassi double-breasted suit (extra broad shoulder edition) in celery
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherthrowback thursdayvaultweatheraccuweather
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather Alert: Tornado watch ahead of storms
Video: 14 hurt when bus slams into subway support pole
Celebrity NYC sommelier charged with arson
NYC mulls mask guidance as some restaurants mandate vaccines
Woman hospitalized after capturing marriage proposal
Wegmans moving into old K-Mart location in Astor Place
Sentencing day for 'Most Wanted' man in NJ murder of fiancee, dog
Show More
Former NYC Councilman sentenced to 3 months in prison for tax fraud
Billionaire founder of electric truck manufacturer charged with fraud
Sarah Feinberg leaving MTA on Friday
Ex-Cardinal McCarrick charged with sexually assaulting teen
NYC Homecoming Week outer borough concert lineups released
More TOP STORIES News