International Left-Handers Day: Problems only left-handed people understand

Photo/Shutterstock

Photo/Shutterstock

Photo/Shutterstock

Photo/Shutterstock

Photo/Shutterstock

Photo/Shutterstock

Photo/Shutterstock

Photo/Shutterstock

Photo/Shutterstock

Photo/Shutterstock

It's a right-handed people's world and lefties are just living in it. Check out some of the everyday struggles you go through when you are born left-handed.According to a study conducted by the NCBI , the population percentage of left-handed people diminishes within the oldest age groups. While there is no accurate explanation of why this is, the study hypothesizes that there may be elevated risk levels due to the environmental factors of living in a right-handed world, which leads lefties to a higher accident susceptibility.