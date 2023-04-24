His manager tells ABC News he died Saturday evening in hospice care surrounded by his family.

Len Goodman, former 'Dancing with the Stars' head judge, dies at 78

Former "Dancing with the Stars" head judge Len Goodman has died.

He was 78 years old.

His manager tells ABC News he died Saturday evening in hospice care surrounded by his family.

Goodman had been battling bone cancer.

Goodman served as the head judge on "Dancing with the Stars" from the show's debut until he retired last November.

He would have turned 79 years old on Tuesday.

